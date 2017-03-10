Rwanda: Japanese Grant to Boost Access to Clean Water in Rural Areas

Japanese government has given a grant amounting to $147, 075 (approx. Rwf121 million) to two local organisations that will supply water in the districts of Muhanga and Bugesera.

The two projects will increase access to clean water in areas where residents had for long experienced water shortages.

The recipients are Movement for the Fight against Hunger in the World (MFLM) and Rwanda Environment Conservation Organisation (RECOR).

A portion of the grant, $72,925, will be used by MFLM to construct 20 water points, a filtration system, water tank, equilibrium chamber and 11-km-long water pipes in Shyogwe sector in Muhanga district.

The project will see more than 10, 000 people in the area have access to clean water.

RECOR will also use $74,150 to construct two water supplies and install 30 bamboo rainwater tanks in Musenyi Sector in Bugesera District which is known for prolonged droughts and water shortages.

The water supplies are expected to serve more than 1800 people in the area, particularly 30 households of the historically marginalised people.

Takayuki Miyashita, the Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda, said the grants demonstrates Japan's commitment to assist Rwanda in achieving Vision 2020.

He congratulated the recipients and called for successful completion of the two projects that will support people's basic human needs.

Mr Omar Fiordalisio, country manager of MFLM, explained that the residents of the area in Muhanga critically need water.

"Children collect water in swamps and this puts them at risk in terms of health. In addition, people have to walk several kilometers to collect water and others pay Rwf400 per jerry can, twenty times the price they will pay once the project is completed," he said.

According to Mary Katushabe, the acting chairperson of RECOR, the project will be beneficial to the residents of Bugesera.

"Bugesera often suffers from drought and many people in the district engage in agricultural activities. Once they have enough water, sanitation in their households will improve and agriculture production too," she said

Since Grassroots Human Security Projects was established following a deal between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Rwanda and the Embassy of Japan in 1996, the Government of Japan has supported 87 grassroots projects, mainly in the areas of education, water and sanitation as well as agriculture.

