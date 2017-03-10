10 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Women Police Officers Discuss Professional Policing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Times Reporter

The eighth 'Police Women Convention' convened yesterday at the Police Training School (PTS) in Gishari, Rwamagana District with over 500 female officers convening to discuss skills development as a way of advancing professional policing.

The convention, held every year for the last seven years, is a forum for sharing ideas and experience between women police officers drawn from different units countrywide, and also get guidance and encouragement from the Rwanda National Police leadership and partners.

The two-day convention is being held under the theme: "Towards Gender Equality and Professional Policing", and it came a day after Rwanda joined the rest of the world to mark the International Women's Day.

While opening the convention, the Minister for Justice, Johnston Busingye, commended Police and its partners for the idea and maintaining this annual gathering, which he said is a tool to uphold the government's gender mainstreaming policy.

He said that women in Police have been significant in the "impressive performance" of the directorate of gender promotion, gender desks and focal points established in all districts across the country

"This framework has facilitated prevention and combating gender based violence and child abuse. Our women police officers have also played a significant role in international peacekeeping missions. I have no doubt such outstanding achievements will encourage more women to join the force," said the Minister.

Currently, about 21 per cent of the RNP total force are women.

"The most important factor is not just the growth interms of numbers, but the skills and professionalism in ensuring that people in Rwanda are safe, involved and reassured... .Rwandans expect you to be exemplary by upholding national values while executing your policing duties," the minister said.

"Apart from being police officers, you are also mothers, guardians, sisters and daughters in your communities, and this is why you must be role models and dignified officers."

"You have the responsibility of making Rwandans understand that they can trust you at all times; that you are the custodians of their safety, security, law and order," he said.

The event was also attended by the visiting Minister of Justice of Mali, Mamadou Ismaila Konate and the Inspector General of Police, Emmanuel K. Gasana.

In his address, IGP Gasana thanked the women officers for the efforts invested in ensuring a safer nation and asked them to keep up the momentum, whether locally or across the border in peacekeeping missions where they have been recognised for their exceptional service.

"The executive director of Kigali International Conference Declaration (KICD) is a female Rwandan; the coordinator of Isange One Stop centres is a woman; we have women officers who are pilots, they are in marines, and mechanical and civil engineering. Women officers have also demonstrated integrity in fighting corruption," the IGP said.

He encouraged them to exploit the occasion and draw strong resolutions that will further advance professional policing.

The two-day meeting is expected to deliberate on enhanced gender equality and capabilities of women officers in the Force, information sharing and experiences towards professional policing.

The force has put in place several initiatives for gender mainstreaming and women empowerment like gender policy which acts as a guiding tool in streamlining gender in the force.

Currently, deployments of women officers are considered in a way that does not conflict with their family responsibilities.

Rwanda

Japanese Grant to Boost Access to Clean Water in Rural Areas

Japanese government has given a grant amounting to $147, 075 (approx. Rwf121 million) to two local organisations that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.