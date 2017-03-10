Nigeria: Lawmakers Urged to Enact Laws Against Female Genital Mutilation

Photo: Newtown grafitti/Flickr

Graffiti opposing female genital mutilation or cutting.

Awka — The federal and state legislatures have been urged to enact laws against female genital mutilation (FGM) across the country.

The speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Barrister Rita Maduagwu, who made the call in Awka, described the practice as a violation of the human rights of both girls and women.

She urged medical practitioners to abstain from such dehumanising practice, noting that the agony associated with female genital mutilation is unbearable.

Maduagwu further enjoined schools, churches and communities to stand up against the practice in order to promote healthy living among girls and women.