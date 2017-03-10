Nigeria: Immigration to Resume Air Border Patrol - Dambazau

Kaduna — The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau said the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will resume air border patrol before the end of 2017.

Dambazau disclosed this yesterday in Kaduna after inspecting three grounded aircrafts of the NIS at the Kaduna old Airport.

"Border management is the responsibility of the Immigration Service and I don't see how we can be effective in managing borders of about 4,500 kilometres without the use of aircraft.

"Now, we have these three aircrafts grounded for several years but some of them are new and we can put them together to make use of them."

Speaking also, Comptroller General of the NIS, Mohammad Babandede said the Federal Government had earlier this year, approved 100 border patrol vehicles to the service but added that the air patrol was important to view larger locations.