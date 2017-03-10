Zambia: SA Hunts Down Zambian 'Killer'

THE South African Police Service (SAPS) is looking for a Zambian in connection with the murder of his son and girlfriend, who died after their home was set ablaze.

Zambia's High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said SAPS had sought the help of his office to help locate Abassy Banda, 28, to help with investigations.

Press Secretary Nicky Shabolyo said in a statement yesterday that the High Commission had appealed to Mr Banda, who was being sought by Pretoria Police in connection with a case of murders, to surrender himself.

The murder victims were his wife Jacklyn Manganyi, and his three-year-old son Nkaceko Masauso Manganyi.

Mr Mwamba called on Mr Banda to report himself to the police so that he could help with the investigations.

"The South African Police Service from Sunnyside Police Station in Pretoria have opened a case against 28-year-old Banda, holder of passport number ZN382769, who is a suspect in a murder case of two people and a case of arson," he said.

He said that Mr Banda, whose whereabouts remained unknown, was on February 27 this year alleged to have set ablaze his girlfriend's house at Barclays Square Flats in Pretoria.

Mr Mwamba said his son died in the house, while the mother died later in hospital.

He said Zambians in South Africa were well-known to be of good behaviour and good reputation and it was in this spirit that he called on Mr Banda to hand himself to the police.

Mr Mwamba said a matter like this needed to be handled well, so that it did not tarnish the good image and reputation that Zambians enjoyed in South Africa.

"Our nationals have been known to be law-abiding residents. They have been known to be people of exemplary behaviour and good reputation. It is in this spirit that we urge Mr Abassy Banda to surrender himself to the police so that he can give his account and his side of the story," Mr Mwamba said.

Mr Mwamba assured Mr Banda of the Commission's support as he was deemed innocent until proven guilty in the courts of law.

He conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for speedy investigations so that the bereaved could quickly find closure of the matter.