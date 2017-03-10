South Africa: AB Back At No 1 in ODI Rankings

Proteas ODI skipper AB de Villiers has regained the top spot in the ICC ODI batsmen rankings after their recent series victory against the Black Caps.

De Villiers scored 262 runs to become the highest run-scorer in the series and took the No 1 ODI-ranked Proteas team to a 3-2 series triumph.

His performance in New Zealand saw him overtake Australian opener David Warner at the top of the standings, reclaiming the top spot within two months of losing it to India captain Virat Kohli.

De Villiers is currently on 875 points, four points ahead of Warner and 23 clear of Kohli.

It is the 10th time that the 33-year-old De Villiers finds himself at the top of the rankings since first taking the spot in May 2010.

De Villiers has never been ranked outside the top five since September 2009.

The Proteas dominate the ICC rankings, as they are the No 1-ranked team, have the No 1 batsman (De Villiers) and bowler (Imran Tahir).

ICC ODI batsmen Top 10 rankings:

1. AB de Villiers (RSA) - 875

2. David Warner (AUS) - 871

3. Virat Kohli (IND) - 852

4. Joe Root (ENG) - 787

5. Faf du Plessis (RSA) - 781

6. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 780

7. Martin Guptill (NZ) - 777

8. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 758

T9. Babar Azam (PAK) - 733

T9. Steve Smith (AUS) - 733

Source: Sport24