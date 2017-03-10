10 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: AB Back At No 1 in ODI Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas ODI skipper AB de Villiers has regained the top spot in the ICC ODI batsmen rankings after their recent series victory against the Black Caps.

De Villiers scored 262 runs to become the highest run-scorer in the series and took the No 1 ODI-ranked Proteas team to a 3-2 series triumph.

His performance in New Zealand saw him overtake Australian opener David Warner at the top of the standings, reclaiming the top spot within two months of losing it to India captain Virat Kohli.

De Villiers is currently on 875 points, four points ahead of Warner and 23 clear of Kohli.

It is the 10th time that the 33-year-old De Villiers finds himself at the top of the rankings since first taking the spot in May 2010.

De Villiers has never been ranked outside the top five since September 2009.

The Proteas dominate the ICC rankings, as they are the No 1-ranked team, have the No 1 batsman (De Villiers) and bowler (Imran Tahir).

ICC ODI batsmen Top 10 rankings:

1. AB de Villiers (RSA) - 875

2. David Warner (AUS) - 871

3. Virat Kohli (IND) - 852

4. Joe Root (ENG) - 787

5. Faf du Plessis (RSA) - 781

6. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 780

7. Martin Guptill (NZ) - 777

8. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 758

T9. Babar Azam (PAK) - 733

T9. Steve Smith (AUS) - 733

Source: Sport24

South Africa

UAE Drops Charges Against Couple For Pre-Marital Sex

The charges against a South African man and his fiancée, who were detained in Abu Dhabi, were dropped earlier… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.