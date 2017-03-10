Mozambique: Japanese Aid for Cyclone Victims

Maputo — The Japanese government on Thursday donated goods valued at 135,000 US dollars to support the victims of cyclone Dineo, which hit the southern Mozambican province of Inhambane in mid-February.

The emergency aid consists of 150 tarpaulins and over 3,000 water containers.

The general director of the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), Joao Machatine, and the Japanese ambassador, Akira Mizutani, attended the Maputo ceremony where the goods were delivered.

“We want to assure you that we shall deliver this aid within days to the people who need it”, said Machatine. “The aid we have just witnessed from the Japanese government shows that we are not alone in this battle against disasters, and shows the confidence that institutions and individuals deposit in us”.

“We shall continue to need your support and that of our other partners, bearing in mind that, because of its geographical location, Mozambique is vulnerable to extreme events, and is cyclically affected by adverse natural phenomena”.

Mizutani said that, since Japan has also been struck frequently by the forces of nature, the Japanese people know what it means to be affected by disasters.

Japan has vast experience in preventing and mitigating disasters, he said, and pledged to continue providing emergency assistance to Mozambique.

“Mitigation of natural disasters and measures against climate change are important pillars of our cooperation with Mozambique”, said the Ambassador.

The INGC estimates that it needs over a billion meticais (around 15 million US dollars) to respond to the damage caused by Dineo. Of this sum, 450 million meticais is required “with great urgency”, to provide food aid to victims and to repair health units, schools and water supply systems.