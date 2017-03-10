10 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Two NPP Movements Donate to Garden City Special School

By Richard Owusu-Akyaw

The Kumasi Central Market branch of the New Patriotic Party's Assembly Point Supporters, together with the Danquah-Dombo-Busia Foundation (DDBF), has donated food items to the Ghana City Special School in Kumasi.

The objective of the gesture is to celebrate Ghana's 60th Anniversary with inmates of the home.

The donated items included soft drinks, biscuits, two maxi bags of rice, hampers and 'nkate3 Boga' (groundnuts).

Mr. Kwaku Sakye, National Coordinator of the Assembly Point Supporters, expressed optimism that the NPP will deliver on its promises.

Nana Owusu Kyenkyehene, National Secretary of DDBF, urged Ghanaians to visit Special School, since these children need assistance in their training to mingle in society.

He explained that the DDBF is mother of all the associations in the NPP, hence the collaboration with their Central Market counterparts to put smiles on the face of the children.

The Director of the home, Dr. Roseline Frimpong Adjapong, thanked the NPP associations for the visit, and appealed to the public to come to their aid.

She indicated that the donation was timely, as it had brought smiles to the faces of the inmates.

