10 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Joy Prayer Group Honours Founding Members

The Joy Prayer Group of the St. Mary's Catholic Church at South Suntreso has honoured some of its founding members for their contributions that have sustained the group over 40 years of its founding.

Mr. Ransford Akwasi Yeboah, Coordinator of the group, noted that the nation, society or a group that failed to honour its heroes is not worth dying for, hence the aim of honouring the founding fathers.

Mr. Matthew Amoako, Kumasi Archdiocesan Coordinator of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, as Guest Speaker, charged members of the group to lead exemplary lives as Christians and a prayer group.

He entreated members, both old and young, to always embrace one another as one family in Christ, and ensure that their lives impacted positively on the entire members of the mother church, and the society as a whole, especially, at homes and work places

He said it is incumbent on Christians to contribute their quota in building a just society and a place worth living in.

Pix: Lawyer Osei Poku presenting a gift to one of the founding members

