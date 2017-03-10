Ghana: NDC Suspends U/West Regional Secretary

Lawra. — The Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Lawra constituency of the Upper West Region has suspended its secretary, Philip Bagyo.

According to the statement, Mr. Bagyo was suspended for refusing to campaign for the party in the 2016 general elections, instead, he chose to rally support behind an independent candidate, Samson Abu, which led to the defeat of the party's parliamentary candidate, Bede A. Ziedeng, in the parliamentary election.

"His conduct is anti-party, and in breach of articles 45 and 46 of the NDC constitution," the executives said in a statement.

Ignatious Ziem Meyir, who is the deputy cConstituency Secretary, has been promoted to take over from Mr. Bagyo, in accordance with article 49 of the NDC constitution.

The deputy Constituency Youth Organiser, Sampson Botee, has also been suspended from the party for campaigning on the platform of the independent candidate, and also acting as his polling agent at the Kalsagri polling station on election day.

"His conduct is also anti-party, and in complete breach of articles 45 and 46 of the NDC constitution," the statement noted, adding: "On 1st November 2016, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, dismissed Samson Abu, Hajia Bintu Alhassan (the then Constituency Women Organiser), Peter Asibi Kayir (the then Constituency Communications Officer) from the party, for breaching articles 45 and 46 of the NDC constitution, and we hereby confirm those sanctions."

These decisions were arrived at after the constituency executives met on December 14, 2016 to review the performance of the party in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

"Madam Mary Zimaal has been appointed as the Constituency Women's Organiser to replace Hajia Bintu Alhassan, whilst Madam Seraphina Banongwie has also been appointed Deputy Constituency Women's Organiser to replace the late Agnes Sorinye.

"Mr. Yussif Zakaria has been appointed Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser in place of Mr. Sampson Botee.

"Mr. Michael Tangkur has been elevated from Deputy Communications Officer to Constituency Communications Officer, whilst Mr. Muazu Adams has been appointed Deputy Constituency Communications Officer.

"Mr. Frederick Yirlabuor, Alhaji Baba Wawaa, Aloysious Daanoma, Clovis Saame, Nicholas Nangzie, and Faatol Dominic, have all been appointed as members of the Executive Committee of the party, in accordance with article 49 of the NDC constitution."