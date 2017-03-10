Ghana: Samini Roots for Yaa Pono in Beef With Shatta Wale

Award winning dancehall act Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini, has declared his support for Yaa Pono in the rapper's beef with Shatta Wale.

With a history of having his own fair share of beefs with Shatta Wale, Samini did not hesitate to throw his weight behind Yaa Pono, whom he says is lyrically superior.

The beef between Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale escalated after the former was denied an opportunity to perform at a concert headlined by Shatta Wale in Cape Coast in the Central region last month.

The organizers of the concert later explained that Yaa Pono was unable to perform because they were running out of time and therefore had to cut down on the performances.

Things got ugly when the two released diss tracks to attack each other.

Speaking in an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz, Samini, shared his thoughts on the ongoing beef describing it as interesting and adding that listening to 'diss' tracks by both parties, he believes Yaa Pono went in hard on Shatta Wale.

"I think it's interesting. This is a beef and when they bring it on, you have to be prepared to defend yourself. I'm a veteran when it comes to these things and it's about how to control yourself and constructively respond so that you can defend your utterances everywhere you go. So far so good, we want to hear more.

"I've heard Yaa Pono's version and honestly, I think he went hard. For the brand Yaa Pono that I know and the kind of lyrics I was hearing, I wasn't too surprised because he goes all out and he goes hard and I believe that, the opposite camp as well don't play when it comes to these things, this is quite an interesting beef and we're looking at seeing the conclusion of it," he added.

Having had his own beef with Shatta Wale over who is the 'Dancehall King' in Ghana, Samini advised the two artistes to be circumspect with their lyrics so as to be able to defend them in the future.

He prayed that their 'beef' do not end in violence. "I think they should firm up their lyrics and keep the beef tight so that the fans will be excited and appreciate dexterity, lyrics, and self-defense when it comes to poetry. What I pray for is no violence so when you're doing it, just make sure your utterances are such that you can defend them."

When asked about who amongst the two he was rooting for, Samini stated the obvious, "I am a Yaa Pono fan any day."