10 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Goil Shares Hit Bullish Trajectory On Stock Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the nation's foremost indigenous oil marketing company shares rose by 0.8 per cent to close at GHc1.20 per share at the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) mid-week trading.

The GCB Bank also recorded a block trade in its shares which accounted for the stock soaring by 0.2 per cent to close at GHc4.90 per share, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Thursday indicated.

According to Nordea Capital Investment Stock market analysis, the mid-week session recorded a boost in activities as 12 equities recorded movements in its shares.

In effect the benchmark GSE-Composite Index edged by 0.1 per cent to close at 1,869 points whilst the GSE-Financial Stock Index also inched up by 0.03 per cent to close at 1,768.2 points.

Volume traded was 1,173,716 shares which were valued at GHc2,309,512.08 whilst the Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GHc0.2979 with a year-to-date return of 8.37 per cent.

On the interbank market, the Cedi rose against all three of its major trading currencies; it gained by 1.4 per cent against the US Dollar at a mid-rate of GHc4.6042; rose 1.3 per cent against the Euro at a mid-rate of GHc4.8612 and appreciated by 1.4 per cent against the GBP at a mid-rate of GHc5.6043.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

It currently lists 42 equities from 37 companies and two corporate bonds. All types of securities can be listed.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

Source: GNA

Ghana

Agony of Defiled Girl, 13 - Govt Hospital Denies Her Treatment Over Gh300 - Prosecution of Case Stalls As a Result

The case of a 13-year old girl, who was defiled in November last year, but has still not been prosecuted because her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.