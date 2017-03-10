Ghana: Gwira Chiefs Insist On an Indigene As Next MCE

Takoradi — The chiefs and elders of the Gwira Traditional Council (GTC) in the Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider appointing someone from the traditional area as the next Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The Gwira chiefs and elders said they took the decision to throw their support behind someone from the area, because they have been 'cheated' for far too long, when it comes to political appointments.

Addressing a press conference at Gwira, the Spokesperson of the chiefs, Nana Polley Angoana V, Adontehene of the Gwira Traditional Council, pointed out that since the days of independence to date, no Gwira-born indigene has been considered for a political appointment, including the position of MCE.

All appointments to the office of the MCE since independence, had either come from Evalue or Ellembelle, an indication of the fact that the people of Gwira had been neglected, they explained.

Consequently, it was time they (the chiefs) came out to register their strong protest and abhorrence over the non-appointment of Gwira-born indigenes to political positions.

Flanked by Nana Gyan Koaman II, Nifanhene, Nana Etene Effiete IV and Nana Domini Meiziah II, Sanahene, Nana Polley Agoana V revealed that the Nzema East Municipality is constituted by three different groups, namely, Evalue, Gwira and Ellembelle.

Nonetheless, he continued that even though Gwira has the highest voter population among the three tribes in the Municipality, no indigene from the area has been considered for the position of the MCE since Ghana attained independence.

Read what he said; "From the time of independence to date, nobody from the Gwira Traditional Area has been given any political appointment as DCE or MCE."

He said from the list of political appointees who had assumed the office of DCE or MCE in the area had either come from Evalue or Ellembelle.

The chiefs and elders stressed that because no government had ever appointed an indigene of Gwira to any political office, "we have, this time round, sent a petition to the President to consider appointing one of our own as MCE."

The chiefs and elders mentioned one Ogbame Selby, an indigene of Gwira, as the one they had recommended to President Akufo-Addo to appoint as the next Nzema East MCE.

According to the chiefs, they believe sincerely that having fired a petition to the President, explaining why they prefer Gwira-born Ogbame Selby to be appointed as the next Nzema East MCE, Nana Akufo-Addo would heed their call.

They, however, pointed out that in the unlikely event that the President fails to heed their call, they would advice themselves.

By advising themselves, the chiefs and elders said they, and the entire Gwira community, which has the highest voter turnout in the area, would not vote.