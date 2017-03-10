Ghana@60 Kumawood Performance Agya Koo Didn't Call Me Because I'll Take His Shine - Lilwin

Kumawood superstar Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has reacted to claims that his colleague actor Agya Koo deliberately did not invite him to be part of the list of actors who performed on 6th March.

According to reports, Agya Koo was afraid Lilwin would take his shine during the 6th March parade hence his decision not to cast him for the concert party play.

But Lilwin speaking to Hitz FM's MzGee has denied the allegation saying the love that exists between Ghanaian actors will not give room for his senior colleague to opt out of a project he is also a cast.

"Whoever said that lied. We love ourselves in this business because a lot of people paved way for us. If the old folks had not worked hard, where would we have been now? I never came to kill the career of the Agya Koo or Kwaku Manu." he told MzGee.

The Kumawood poster boy commenting on the concert party Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Maame Serwaa and other Kumawood actors performed on 6th March asked Ghanaians to blame the director of the play but not the actors if things did not go well.

According to him, the actors painted a picture of what the director wanted the world to know so if the play did not go as they expected, they should not fault his colleagues but hold the director responsible. Source: zionfelix.net