Ghana: Canadian NGO Supports 33 Needy Abore School Kids

Stories from Ernest Best Anane

A Canadian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Foundation for African Children Education, has presented items to 30 needy school children at Manso Abore in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti Region.

The items included 60 pairs of school uniforms, 30 pairs of school bags, 300 exercise books, 30 pairs of school sandals, pens, pencils, and an amount of GH¢3,600.

The donation, which coincided with the 88th Birthday of the

Queenmother of Manso Abore, Nana Akosua Takyiaw, on Independence Day, was to enhance teaching and learning.

A member of the foundation, Nana Wireko Ampem, making the presentation, disclosed the NGO was initiated at Manso Abore seven years ago.

According to him, each child would benefit from two pairs of uniforms, 10 exercise books, a pair of school sandals, school bag, pens and pencils.

Nana Ampem asked parents to take care of their children's education.

Nana Akosua Takyiaw called on parents to invest in their children's education, instead of using their little resources on unprofitable ventures, noting that education is the key to development.