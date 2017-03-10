10 March 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Canadian NGO Supports 33 Needy Abore School Kids

Tagged:

Related Topics

Stories from Ernest Best Anane

A Canadian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Foundation for African Children Education, has presented items to 30 needy school children at Manso Abore in the Amansie West district of the Ashanti Region.

The items included 60 pairs of school uniforms, 30 pairs of school bags, 300 exercise books, 30 pairs of school sandals, pens, pencils, and an amount of GH¢3,600.

The donation, which coincided with the 88th Birthday of the

Queenmother of Manso Abore, Nana Akosua Takyiaw, on Independence Day, was to enhance teaching and learning.

A member of the foundation, Nana Wireko Ampem, making the presentation, disclosed the NGO was initiated at Manso Abore seven years ago.

According to him, each child would benefit from two pairs of uniforms, 10 exercise books, a pair of school sandals, school bag, pens and pencils.

Nana Ampem asked parents to take care of their children's education.

Nana Akosua Takyiaw called on parents to invest in their children's education, instead of using their little resources on unprofitable ventures, noting that education is the key to development.

Ghana

Agony of Defiled Girl, 13 - Govt Hospital Denies Her Treatment Over Gh300 - Prosecution of Case Stalls As a Result

The case of a 13-year old girl, who was defiled in November last year, but has still not been prosecuted because her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.