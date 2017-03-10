Gambia: Barrow Appoints 15 Permanent Secretaries

Gambia's exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh has reportedly disclosed plans to take up farming "full time". Read more »

The new appointees are Muhammadou Lamin Jaiteh- Permanent Secretary, Office of the President; Ebrima Sisawo - Permanent Secretary, Office of the President; Lamin Jawara - Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Forestry & Natural Resources; Amie Njie-Joof - Permanent Secretary, Office of President; Assan Tangara - Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence; Ebrima Ceesay - Permanent Secretary, Office of the President; Yankuba Saidy - Permanent Secretary, Office of the President; Buba Sanyang - Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands & Local Government; Yahya Sireh Jallow - Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science & Technology; Pater Jah - Permanent Secretary, Personnel Management Office; Lamin Camara - Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communication & Infrastructure; Mariama Ndure-Njie - Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Transport & Infrastructure; Njogu Sare Bah - Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation & Gambians Abroad; Dawda L Ceesay, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health & Social Welfare; Bamba A.M. Banja - Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries & Water Resources; Dawda D. Fadera - Secretary General & Head of the Civil Service, and Isatou Auber-Faal - Secretary to the Cabinet.

President Adama Barrow has again appointed and sworn-in simultaneously 15 permanent secretaries, at a ceremony held yesterday at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

