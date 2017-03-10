10 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: APRC to Contest in 6 Out of 7 KMC Constituencies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njie Baldeh

The opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) - the former ruling party - is to contest in six of the seven KMC constituencies, in the upcoming National Assembly election.

Kumba Barry is the party's candidate for Bakau constituency, Seedy Bojang for Bundungka Kunda constituency, Momodou A. Njie for Latrikunda Sabiji, Gibbi Bah for Tallinding Kunjang, Ebrima Sonko, Serekunda West constituency, and Samba Jatta alias Sam for Jeshwang.

The six candidates had their candidature for the April 6 elections approved by the Independent Electoral Commission yesterday.

Seedy Bojang, a prospective APRC National Assembly member, said he is fully confident that he would get the parliamentary seat for his constituency through the APRC ticket.

"The support for the APRC in my area is high so by the grace of the Almighty God we will have victory," he said, while thanking his supporters for turning out to show solidarity with him during his nomination.

"I will never lose this election by the grace of Allah; I am urging Yahya Jammeh to sleep very well and be ready to receive all the news that his candidates are well promoted to be in the National Assembly," Bojang added.

Another APRC prospective National Assembly member said with the help of Allah, APRC would win the seat at the National Assembly, and "we would join hands with the government to contribute to the national development".

"I want to advice all the APRC party militants to stay calm and focused, and desist from violence because the party is nonviolent," he said.

Gambia

Exiled Former President Jammeh 'To Take Up Farming Full Time'

Gambia's exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh has reportedly disclosed plans to take up farming "full time". Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.