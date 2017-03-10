Gambia: APRC to Contest in 6 Out of 7 KMC Constituencies

The opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) - the former ruling party - is to contest in six of the seven KMC constituencies, in the upcoming National Assembly election.

Kumba Barry is the party's candidate for Bakau constituency, Seedy Bojang for Bundungka Kunda constituency, Momodou A. Njie for Latrikunda Sabiji, Gibbi Bah for Tallinding Kunjang, Ebrima Sonko, Serekunda West constituency, and Samba Jatta alias Sam for Jeshwang.

The six candidates had their candidature for the April 6 elections approved by the Independent Electoral Commission yesterday.

Seedy Bojang, a prospective APRC National Assembly member, said he is fully confident that he would get the parliamentary seat for his constituency through the APRC ticket.

"The support for the APRC in my area is high so by the grace of the Almighty God we will have victory," he said, while thanking his supporters for turning out to show solidarity with him during his nomination.

"I will never lose this election by the grace of Allah; I am urging Yahya Jammeh to sleep very well and be ready to receive all the news that his candidates are well promoted to be in the National Assembly," Bojang added.

Another APRC prospective National Assembly member said with the help of Allah, APRC would win the seat at the National Assembly, and "we would join hands with the government to contribute to the national development".

"I want to advice all the APRC party militants to stay calm and focused, and desist from violence because the party is nonviolent," he said.