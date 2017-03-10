9 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Illegal Firearms and Ammunition

Ngqamakhwe Police arrested two men aged 20 and 21. Both suspects were arrested on Wednesday 08 March 2017 at Pakade Village Informal Settlement, Ngqamakhwe. The 20 year old suspect was found with unlicensed firearm namely a pistol. The 21 year old suspect was found with unlicensed firearm namely a pistol and six (6) rounds of ammunition.

Both suspects have been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They will appear before the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate's Court on Thursday 09 March 2017. The firearms will also be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were not used in the commission of crime around Ngqamakhwe.

