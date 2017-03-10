10 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GDC Candidates Vow to Win, Call for Peaceful Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njie Baldeh

Modou Cham and Ebrima Nyang, Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly candidates for Jeshwang and Latrikunda Sabiji constituencies respectively, have expressed hope of winning the upcoming National Assembly elections.

They also called on the people to maintain the peace that the country is known for, during the electoral period.

The duo made the remarks while speaking to journalists yesterday, shortly after the Independent Electoral Commission accepted their candidacy for the 6th April 2017 National Assembly elections.

Mr Cham alias MC said that when he is eventually elected, he would reject any bill taken to the assembly that is not in the interest of the people.

He said he would fully represent the interest of his electorate, and would always stand against any bill that is not out to serve the interest of the people.

MC said even if he happened to lose the election he would take it in good faith because his party "is still a young party"; so he would go back and join the rest in building the party for the coming presidential election.

Ebrima Nyang, GDC candidate for Latrikunda Sabiji, also called for peace in the electoral process, saying people should not allow themselves to be divided by politics. They both expressed optimism in winning the election.

Gambia

Exiled Former President Jammeh 'To Take Up Farming Full Time'

Gambia's exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh has reportedly disclosed plans to take up farming "full time". Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.