Gambia: GDC Candidates Vow to Win, Call for Peaceful Election

Modou Cham and Ebrima Nyang, Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly candidates for Jeshwang and Latrikunda Sabiji constituencies respectively, have expressed hope of winning the upcoming National Assembly elections.

They also called on the people to maintain the peace that the country is known for, during the electoral period.

The duo made the remarks while speaking to journalists yesterday, shortly after the Independent Electoral Commission accepted their candidacy for the 6th April 2017 National Assembly elections.

Mr Cham alias MC said that when he is eventually elected, he would reject any bill taken to the assembly that is not in the interest of the people.

He said he would fully represent the interest of his electorate, and would always stand against any bill that is not out to serve the interest of the people.

MC said even if he happened to lose the election he would take it in good faith because his party "is still a young party"; so he would go back and join the rest in building the party for the coming presidential election.

Ebrima Nyang, GDC candidate for Latrikunda Sabiji, also called for peace in the electoral process, saying people should not allow themselves to be divided by politics. They both expressed optimism in winning the election.