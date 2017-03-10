10 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Sifoe Utd to Host Jambanjelly Utd in Kombo South Derby Cracker

By Lamin Darboe

Sifoe United are ready to welcome Jambanjelly United in the all-Kombo South derby clash of the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league tomorrow 11 March 2017, at the Sifoe Football Field.

Sifoe United are among the teams competing for top spot in group A, and will be hoping to recuperate against Jambanjelly United in the all-Kombo South derby game after losing to Sanyang United 2-0 in the all-Kombo South derby fixtures played at the Sanyang Football Field at the weekend.

Jambanjelly United are also among the teams contending for top spot in group A with 6 points.

The Jam-city boys will be determined to beat Sifoe United to mount pressure on teams above them in the group.

Jambang Soccer boys will host Tanji United at the Dembadou Mini Stadium in Sukuta.

Jabang Soccer boys and Tanji United mid-table in group A after losing their previous fixtures.

Both sides will wrestle to beat each other after losing to Jambanjelly United and Gunjur United in their previous fixtures.

Elsewhere, Universal Football Academy will welcome Gunjur United at the Late Sanna Memorial Football Field in Lamin on the same day.

The Lamin-based Football Academy are currently struggling in group A and will brawl to dump Gunjur United to move away from the red zone.

The Gunjur United are among the teams fighting to finish top spot in the group after winning two games and drawing two and are also unbeaten in the West Coast Regional third division league.

The Gunjur-based outfit will stand firm to eliminate Universal Football Academy to top group A.

On Sunday 12 March 2017, Greater Tomorrow will play against KGH Sports Football Academy at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Elsewhere, NAWEC will meet University of The Gambia at the Late Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field in Lamin.

