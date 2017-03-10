Gambia: Nisa Gear Up for Inter-Departmental Championship

The National Inter-departmental Sports Association NISA), a sports body comprising major establishment in the country, is inviting all interested companies and institutions wishing to participate in the 2017 NISA championship prior to the opening game on Saturday 25 March 2017.

The registration fee for the annual championship is pegged at D10,000 per company or institution and deadline for registration is Monday 20 March 2017.

Interested companies and institution can call the following numbers: 990343, 7660582, 6767002, and 7920277 or through NISA representative at the committee for the process as the limited places are available.

According to Sulayman Badjie alias Uncle Saul, the defending champions are expected to represent The Gambia in Senegal in a regional football champions with workers from Senegal.

Uncle Saul added that NISA was formed in 2003 with the motto: to foster personal interaction, discipline, tolerance and mutual understanding in the working life of all members of the association.