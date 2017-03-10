Gambia: Six Cabinet Ministers Take Oath of Office

President Adama Barrow has again appointed and sworn in simultaneously six Cabinet ministers at a ceremony held yesterday at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

The newly sworn-in ministers are Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang as minister of Women's Affairs; Saffie Lowe-Ceesay as minister of Health and Social Welfare; Demba Ali Jawo minister of Information & Communication Infrastructure; Claudiana A. Cole minister of Basic & Secondary Education; Alieu Badara Joof minister of Higher Education Research, Science & Technology, and Bai Lamin Jobe as minister of Works, Transport & Construction.

A total of 17 ministers has been appointed and only one ministerial position is yet to be filled, that is, the Minister of Energy.