10 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Solo Sandeng's Remains Exhumed As Investigation Continues

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) Foday Conta has told the press that the body of the former United Democratic Party (UDP) Youth Mobiliser, Solo Sandeng, who was reportedly killed by operatives of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA), has been exhumed, as investigation continues with a view to bringing his alleged killers to justice.

According to the Police PRO, on Saturday 4 March 2017 members of the Police Investigating Team visited the coastal village of Tanji, Kombo South, where it was believed the late Solo Sandeng, the UDP Youth Mobiliser, was buried after he was allegedly arrested and killed by members of the defunct NIA.

"During the exhumation, the suspected grave of Solo was identified by Saikou Omar Jeng, former NIA Director of Operations who was also the team leader of Solo Sandeng's alleged torture and subsequent death," police PRO Inspector Foday Conta said.

"A medical team from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Solo Sandeng's son and brother, Muhammed Sandeng and Famara Sandeng, were all present to witness the exhumation process," the police PRO added.

The remains of the late Solo Sandeng, he disclosed, "are currently at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital for medical examination so as to establish the actual cause of his death, and help the police in their marathon investigation with a view to bringing his alleged killers to justice."

Gambia

Exiled Former President Jammeh 'To Take Up Farming Full Time'

Gambia's exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh has reportedly disclosed plans to take up farming "full time". Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.