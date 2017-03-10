South Africa: Rabada Cracks ODI Top 5 Ranking

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has broken into the top five of the ICC ODI bowler rankings for the first time after his performances in New Zealand.

Rabada took eight wickets in four matches at an average of 17 to help the Proteas in clinching the ODI series 3-2 against the Black Caps.

Rabada, who was in seventh prior to the series, leap-frogged Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to move to No 5.

Proteas spinner Imran Tahir remains top of the pile after taking six wickets in his five games.

ICC ODI bowler Top 10 rankings:

1. Imran Tahir (RSA) - 750

2. Sunil Narine (WI) - 700

2. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 700

4. Trent Boult (NZ) - 697

5. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 686

6. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 684

7. Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 653

8. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 643

9. Chris Woakes (ENG) - 636

10. Matt Henry (NZ) - 619

