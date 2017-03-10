South Africa: Force Yellow Sees Brumbies Home

The Brumbies cashed in on a Force side reduced to 14 men late on to pick up their first victory of the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season.

The Brumbies won 25-17 after leading 10-7 at half-time.

The Brumbies scored four tries through wing Henry Speight, flyhalf Wharenui Hawera, centre Kyle Godwin and replacement hooker Robbie Abel. Hawera was also on target with a conversion and penalty.

The Force, who led with a little more than 10 minutes to go, were reduced to 14 men when lock Ross Haylett-Petty was yellow-carded by referee Rohan Hoffmann.

They did however managed two tries of their own, thanks to hooker Heath Tessmann and wing Chance Peni. Flyhalf Jono Lance added both conversions and penalty.

The Brumbies picked up four points for their victory, while the Force left empty-handed.

In next weekend's Week 4 action, the Brumbies travel to Sydney to face the Waratahs (Saturday, March 18 at 10:45 SA time), while the Force have a bye.

Teams:

Brumbies

15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 James Dargaville, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Chris Alcock, 6 Ben Hyne, 5 Sam Carter (captain), 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Lolo Fakaosilea, 22 De Wet Roos, 23 Andrew Smith

Force

15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Chance Peni, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Luke Morahan, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Ryan Louwrens, 8 Richard Hardwick, 7 Kane Koteka, 6 Brynard Stander, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Ross Haylett-Petty, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Heath Tessmann (captain), 1 Pek Cowan

Substitutes: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Ben Daley, 18 Jermaine Ainsley, 19 Onehunga Havili Kaufusi, 20 Isi Naisarani, 21 Michael Ruru, 22 Ian Prior, 23 Robbie Coleman

Source: Sport24