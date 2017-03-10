Liberia: Miss Liberia Presented to EJS

The winner of the 2017 Miss Liberia Beauty Pageant, WokieDolo has been officially presented to President Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf.

Miss Dolo was presented to President Sirleaf on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 by Gender and Children Social Protection Minister, Julie DucanCassell at the celebration of International Women's Day at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville.

She was presented to President Sirleaf amidst applause from hundreds of foreign nationals and Liberian women who had gathered at the stadium for the International Women's Colloquium.

Miss Dolo told reporters that she was so excited by the recognition and said "I consider it as an honor and privilege."

She disclosed that her meeting with President Sirleaf has strengthened her to walk in the president's footstep, as a woman of substance.

Miss Dolo described President Sirleaf, as a true mother, who has worked to restore Liberia's image after years of turmoil.

A native of Nimba County, Miss Dolo was crowned Miss. Liberia 2017 after emerging winner of the prestigious Miss. Liberia Beauty Pageant on December 30, 2016.

Miss Dolo obtained a Bachelor of Art Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution in 2015 from the Cuttington University in Suakoko, Bong County and also obtained a certificate in leadership and campaign planning from the Youth Political Leadership School in 2016.

She is a humanitarian, who has over the years, helped to empower young people through education and community development.

As a campaigner for girls' education, Miss. Dolo has provided scholarships to less fortunate girls across Liberia, especially in Nimba County.