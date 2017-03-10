10 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Miss Liberia Presented to EJS

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alloycious David

The winner of the 2017 Miss Liberia Beauty Pageant, WokieDolo has been officially presented to President Ellen Johnson- Sirleaf.

Miss Dolo was presented to President Sirleaf on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 by Gender and Children Social Protection Minister, Julie DucanCassell at the celebration of International Women's Day at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Stadium in Paynesville.

She was presented to President Sirleaf amidst applause from hundreds of foreign nationals and Liberian women who had gathered at the stadium for the International Women's Colloquium.

Miss Dolo told reporters that she was so excited by the recognition and said "I consider it as an honor and privilege."

She disclosed that her meeting with President Sirleaf has strengthened her to walk in the president's footstep, as a woman of substance.

Miss Dolo described President Sirleaf, as a true mother, who has worked to restore Liberia's image after years of turmoil.

A native of Nimba County, Miss Dolo was crowned Miss. Liberia 2017 after emerging winner of the prestigious Miss. Liberia Beauty Pageant on December 30, 2016.

Miss Dolo obtained a Bachelor of Art Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution in 2015 from the Cuttington University in Suakoko, Bong County and also obtained a certificate in leadership and campaign planning from the Youth Political Leadership School in 2016.

She is a humanitarian, who has over the years, helped to empower young people through education and community development.

As a campaigner for girls' education, Miss. Dolo has provided scholarships to less fortunate girls across Liberia, especially in Nimba County.

Liberia

Boakai Shows Ellen 'Manly' Strength

It appears President Ellen Johnson is gradually being convinced that her Vice President has all it takes to be a good… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.