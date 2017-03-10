Liberia: State Suffers Setback

State prosecutors in the ongoing Global Witness bribery case have suffered a setback after presiding Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay of Criminal Court "C" denied their request for a jury trial on Thursday.

Prosecution Attorneys had earlier requested for a jury trial but the Co-defendants resisted the application and waived jury trial in keeping with law.

Judge Gbeisay said considering the magnitude of the case it would be expedient to utilize a jury trial to dissect and analyze the evidence and facts to determine the fate of the accused.

However, he said "trial by jury being the right of the defendants under their article 21 (B) of the our constitution and chapter 22 section 22.1 of the civil procedure law and there being no provision for exception to both the constitution and the statute and the defendants, speaking through their respective counsels having consciously waived jury trial, this court is left with no alternative but reluctantly grant the defendants resistance."

The court, however, notifies the parties that it reserves equally its right to take advantage of chapter 23, section 23.2 of the same Criminal procedure law at any stage of the trial to empanel an adversary jury if need be.

"Wherefore, in view of the prosecution's request for an empanelled jury is hereby denied and the defendants' request to waive trial by jury is hereby granted and this trial shall proceed as a bench trial," the judge ruled.

It can be recalled in May 2016, Global Witness released a damning report on Liberia accusing several past and current government officials of bribery by Sable Mining, a UK based company.

The officials reportedly accepted bribe to change Liberia's concession law. Those officials include Cllr. Varney Sherman, Senator Morris Saytumah, Dr. Eugene Shannon, Dr. Richard Tolbert, former Speaker Alex Tyler, among others.