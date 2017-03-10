Liberian Group Gets NGO Status

New World Initiative (NWI), a registered Liberian organization has been certified as a not-for-profit organization in the United States of America. The group was certified on November 14, 2016 by the State of Iowa through its Secretary of State, Paul D. Pate, as a not for profit organization to conduct business in the U.S.

American and Liberian partners of NWI are expected to collaborate their efforts aimed at providing needy development services to Liberia after the launch of the organization this year in Liberia to be followed by initiation of a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) pilot project. Some development programs outlined by NWI include education, women and youth capacity development, water and sanitation, science and technology, media development, agriculture, environment among others.

NWI's vision is also designed to "strengthen capacities of under-served communities through sustainable development" in partnerships with local and international development organizations and the Government of Liberia. The Executive Director of NWI, Mr. James S. King, who is also a Liberian journalist, initiated NWI in Des Moines, Iowa early last year following several months of discussions with other Liberians and Americans across the United States.

A press release issued from Des Moines, Iowa, United States of America and signed by Mr. King said the original founders of New World Initiative come from diverse professional backgrounds that span across 20 years of profit and non-profit management experience in Liberia, other parts of Africa and United States of America. King was Director of Harbel Radio in Firestone, Liberia and co-founder and Executive Director of Media Against AIDS, a Liberian media group known for conducting a successful HIV/AIDS advocacy and prevention campaign Liberia. He is second Liberian journalist after radio broadcaster and former Liberian legislator, Mr. Vinicious Hodges, to be awarded the 2006 prestigious CNN/Multi-choice-African Journalist of the year fellowship in Journalism held in Maputo, Mozambique.