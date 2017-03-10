10 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Whapoe's Candidacy Gets Boost

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alloycious David

The presidential ambition of Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe, political leader of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT), continues to receive boost as he got recognition from some foreign presidents and politicians, who attended the 80th birthday celebration of former Nigeria President OlusegunObasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Attending the gathering on the invitation of Chief Obasanjo, Dr. Whapoe was introduced to several African leaders attracted to the ceremony by the former Nigerian president.

He also had the opportunity to meet and interact with former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Dr. Whapoe, according to a dispatch, seized the opportunity to inform the African leaders about his intention to replace President Johnson-Sirleaf in October.

He told some African leaders at the ex- Nigerian president's birthday ceremony, that he was best suited for the job, because he intends to transform the country through mechanized farming.

Dr. Whapoe has repeatedly said he sees no reason why Liberia continues to import rice, when they have rich and abundant land that is suitable for rice farm cultivation.

Liberia

Boakai Shows Ellen 'Manly' Strength

It appears President Ellen Johnson is gradually being convinced that her Vice President has all it takes to be a good… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.