Liberia: Whapoe's Candidacy Gets Boost

The presidential ambition of Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe, political leader of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT), continues to receive boost as he got recognition from some foreign presidents and politicians, who attended the 80th birthday celebration of former Nigeria President OlusegunObasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Attending the gathering on the invitation of Chief Obasanjo, Dr. Whapoe was introduced to several African leaders attracted to the ceremony by the former Nigerian president.

He also had the opportunity to meet and interact with former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Dr. Whapoe, according to a dispatch, seized the opportunity to inform the African leaders about his intention to replace President Johnson-Sirleaf in October.

He told some African leaders at the ex- Nigerian president's birthday ceremony, that he was best suited for the job, because he intends to transform the country through mechanized farming.

Dr. Whapoe has repeatedly said he sees no reason why Liberia continues to import rice, when they have rich and abundant land that is suitable for rice farm cultivation.