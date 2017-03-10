South Africa: Chiefs Topple Hurricanes in Wet Hamilton

The Chiefs maintained their unbeaten start to the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season in beating the previously unbeaten Hurricanes in a wet Hamilton on Friday.

The Chiefs won 26-18 after leading 10-6 at half-time.

The Chiefs scored two tries through lock Brodie Retallick and wing Toni Pulu. Fullback Damian McKenzie added both conversions and four penalties.

The Hurricanes, who were hurt by two first half yellow cards, scored two tries of their own by scrumhalf TJ Perenara and wing Julian Savea, while flyhalf Beauden Barrett added a conversion and two penalties.

The Chiefs picked up four points for their victory and took the lead atop both the New Zealand Conference and Australasian Group.

The Hurricanes left empty-handed.

In next weekend's Round 4 action, the Chiefs travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels (Friday, March 17 at 10:45 SA time), while the Hurricanes welcome the Highlanders to Wellington (Saturday, March 18 at 08:35 SA time).

Teams:

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Tim Nanai-Williams, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden (co-captain), 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Hika Elliot, 1 Kane Hames

Substitutes: 16 Sebastian Siataga, 17 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Lachlan Boshier, 21 Jonathan Taumateine, 22 Stephen Donald, 23 Shaun Stevenson

Hurricanes

15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Vince Aso, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Dane Coles (captain), 1 Loni Uhila

Substitutes: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ben May, 19 James Blackwell, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Chris Smylie, 22 Otere Black, 23 Jordie Barrett

