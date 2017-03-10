10 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Chiefs Topple Hurricanes in Wet Hamilton

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chiefs maintained their unbeaten start to the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby season in beating the previously unbeaten Hurricanes in a wet Hamilton on Friday.

The Chiefs won 26-18 after leading 10-6 at half-time.

The Chiefs scored two tries through lock Brodie Retallick and wing Toni Pulu. Fullback Damian McKenzie added both conversions and four penalties.

The Hurricanes, who were hurt by two first half yellow cards, scored two tries of their own by scrumhalf TJ Perenara and wing Julian Savea, while flyhalf Beauden Barrett added a conversion and two penalties.

The Chiefs picked up four points for their victory and took the lead atop both the New Zealand Conference and Australasian Group.

The Hurricanes left empty-handed.

In next weekend's Round 4 action, the Chiefs travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels (Friday, March 17 at 10:45 SA time), while the Hurricanes welcome the Highlanders to Wellington (Saturday, March 18 at 08:35 SA time).

Teams:

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Tim Nanai-Williams, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden (co-captain), 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Hika Elliot, 1 Kane Hames

Substitutes: 16 Sebastian Siataga, 17 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Lachlan Boshier, 21 Jonathan Taumateine, 22 Stephen Donald, 23 Shaun Stevenson

Hurricanes

15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Vince Aso, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Dane Coles (captain), 1 Loni Uhila

Substitutes: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ben May, 19 James Blackwell, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Chris Smylie, 22 Otere Black, 23 Jordie Barrett

Source: Sport24

South Africa

UAE Drops Charges Against Couple For Pre-Marital Sex

The charges against a South African man and his fiancée, who were detained in Abu Dhabi, were dropped earlier… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.