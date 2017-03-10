Nigeria: Sultan Urges Govt to Relax Ban On Rice, Vehicle Imports

Sokoto — Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar has appealed to the Federal Government to relax its ban on importation of rice and vehicles through land borders.

The royal father stated this when he received Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at his palace in Sokoto yesterday.

"These are hard times therefore policies should not be put in place to further tighten the noose on the neck of the people. There are certain polices being brought up by certain agencies and I believe government should look at such policies so as not to bring disharmony between the government and the governed," he said.

He said such policies to include ban on importation vehicles and rice through land borders.

"The government need to look at these and ensure such policies do not bring further hardship and clash with security agencies and with other people," he added.

The Sultan assured the acting president of sustained support, loyalty and commitment.

Prof Osinbajo, who was accompanied to the palace by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, described Sokoto State as one of the states regarded as being in the forefront of agricultural revolution.

"I believe very strongly that the way to go is the development of agriculture and all of the agro allied value chain," he said.