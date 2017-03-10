10 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Amnesty Wants Independent Probe of Army Over Rights Abuses

By Ronald Mutum

The Amnesty International said inquiry into human rights abuses by the Nigerian Army should be independent of the military.

In a press statement yesterday, Amnesty International Nigeria's Interim Director Makmid Kamara said: "This commitment from the Nigerian Army to investigate human rights violations carried out by military personnel is encouraging."

He said: "The military's announcement indicates its willingness to bring those responsible for such violations to account, and deliver justice for the many victims."

However, Kamara noted that: "While this is clearly a positive step, Amnesty International repeats its long-standing recommendation that any inquiry into human rights violations by the Nigerian army should be independent of the military, impartial and thorough, and its findings made public."

