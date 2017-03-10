Nigeria: Amnesty Wants Independent Probe of Army Over Rights Abuses

The Amnesty International said inquiry into human rights abuses by the Nigerian Army should be independent of the military.

In a press statement yesterday, Amnesty International Nigeria's Interim Director Makmid Kamara said: "This commitment from the Nigerian Army to investigate human rights violations carried out by military personnel is encouraging."

He said: "The military's announcement indicates its willingness to bring those responsible for such violations to account, and deliver justice for the many victims."

However, Kamara noted that: "While this is clearly a positive step, Amnesty International repeats its long-standing recommendation that any inquiry into human rights violations by the Nigerian army should be independent of the military, impartial and thorough, and its findings made public."