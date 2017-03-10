10 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The World's Still a Much-Travelled Oyster for Secretary Mgidlana

Pursuing Parliament's strategic objectives has taken Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana around the world - most recently to the United States, this week. From London, Edinburgh, Budapest, Geneva and, it is understood, also destinations on the African continent, Mgidlana has travelled extensively since taking up his post as the national legislature's accounting officer, or top administrator, on December 1, 2014. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

There is a long-standing if informal parliamentary tradition, insiders say: when Parliament is in session, the Secretary to Parliament is present at the national legislature.

But this week Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana led a delegation to the United States on "working visits and partnership meetings", according to an info alert to staff seen by Daily Maverick.

This includes a "working visit at the United Nations headquarters, followed by strategic partnership meetings with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank Institute, Harvard School of Government and the Frederick S. Pardee Centre for International Futures at Denver University".

The reason for the five-day trip from March 6 to 10 was that "the working visit and the strategic partnership meetings will be conducted pursuant to the implementation of the institution's 2014-2019 strategic plan", according to Mgidlana's info alert....

