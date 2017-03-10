Nigeria: Barcelona Fan Slumps to Death in Celebration

Yola — A fan of Barcelona Football Club slumped to death while celebrating a record comeback by his team in a Champions League game on Wednesday.

Tari Waha, a 45-year-old shop owner and a committed fan of Barcelona watched the match at a viewing centre in Upper Luggere in Yola metropolis.

It looked almost impossible for the Spanish side to qualify for quarter finals, having started the game four goals down on aggregate.

Tari celebrated excitedly each time his team scored as they gradually turned the table on their visitors. As the Catalans scored the fifth goal, Tari shouted in celebration but then slumped to death.

A friend ofthe deceased who identified himself as Zakaria told Daily Trust that football viewers rushed Tari to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Barcelona scored 6-1 to defeat PSG at Camp Nou on 6-5 aggregate after losing 4-0 in France in the first leg.