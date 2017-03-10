Nigeria: Sheriff Threatens to Discipline Fayose

Photo: Daily Trust

Ali Modu Sheriff and Ayodele Fayose at loggerheads.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)‎, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday took a swipe at the chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum and Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, threatening to take disciplinary measures against him.

Addressing newsmen at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, Sheriff said he would not descend so low to Fayose's level, stressing that but for his position as PDP chairman, he wouldn't have had anything to do with the Ekiti governor.

"‎The people have their rights and those rights must be allowed to prevail. So, we are making it clear to Fayose that the PDP has rules and regulations and that we will go through the constitution of the party and see what we can do.

"PDP had about 28 governors but now we have only 12 governors; we cannot allow impunity to continue. He (Fayose) wakes up every day to insult Ali Sheriff. I will not join issues with him but enough is enough.

"Don't encroach on other peoples' rights. Political party is a voluntary association so, as party leaders, we must allow people to make their own choices. I don't have any personal problem with Governor Fayose but there are levels that people shouldn't go," he said.

Sheriff also said his NWC had studied and accepted the recommendations of the Governor Seriake Dickson-led PDP National Reconciliation Committee in its report, which proposed June 30 for a national convention.

He said the report would not be shelved because former president Goodluck Jonathan had made an input in it.