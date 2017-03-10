Nigeria: Julius Berger Begins Work On Abuja Airport Runway

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the contractor handling the Abuja runway repairs, yesterday marked he runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja officially signalling its closure to traffic.

The markings will also tell over flyers that the runway is not available even for emergency landing.

Our correspondent, who was at the airport to monitor development yesterday, reported that the contractor has mobilised to site and had since started work.

Our correspondent also reports that all the aircraft, both scheduled and charter operators, had moved their aircraft to Kaduna.

Dail Trust also witnessed the processing of passengers at the terminal building before the federal government Charted Chisco buses moved them to Kaduna for free.

The International Terminal Manager, Mrs. Hajara Musa, confirmed that the contractor had commenced work on the runway.

"I can confirm that Julius Berger Plc is on ground carrying out the rehabilitation as you can see their equipment already working," she said.

Some of the passengers spoke to our correspondent on the arrangement.

Johnson Erijo of the Delta State of Assembly, said "The arrangement for now is perfect though I don't know what it will become later but what I'm experiencing of the operation now is seamless and working fine."

Mr. Shittu Akeem, a Lagos bound passenger, said "So far, I have not seen anything wrong with this arrangement. No money is being charged for the transport from Abuja to Kaduna."

For Prof. Dolapo Lufadeju, "The screening of passengers is also fine by me as that is for our safety. The important thing is that there may be no need to do another screening in Kaduna since all of us have been screened in Abuja."

Mr. Emmanuel Kerri, the chairman Air Traffic Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN), Abuja airport said "Some of our operational workers left on Saturday while some left on Tuesday."