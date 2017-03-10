Africa: Nigeria Tops India's Africa Export Chart

New Delhi India — Nigeria came first on the Export chart from Africa to India in 2015/2016 with $9.949million, representing 31.4 percent of the total export to the country from the continent.

The figure was released in a document distributed during the 12th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership attended by the Indian President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee.

It showed that goods worth $31.6million were imported from the continent in the period under review to India. Nigeria takes the lead in the chart following the purchase of its crude by the Indian government.

The document showed that South Africa came second with $5.9million , Ghana third with $2.7million and Chad came last on the list of the 15 African countries with $320,000.