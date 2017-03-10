South Africa: Chiefs' Leitch Cited for Dangerous Tackle

Michael Leitch of the Chiefs has been cited for alleged foul play during Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes in Hamilton.

The Chiefs won the match 26-18.

Leitch was yellow-carded by referee Brendon Pickerill in the 77th minute when he tackled hooker Ricky Riccitelli with what appeared to be no arms.

Upon further review of the match footage, the citing commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The case will now go before the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee on Sunday via video-conference.

For a matter to be dispensed with at the hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

Source: Sport24