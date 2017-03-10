10 March 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged Fraudster Out On Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Limpopo — Pamela Eunice Du Toit (35) who was the head of Human Resource at a company that provides financial services in Tzaneen was granted a R5000 bail by Tzaneen Magistrate Court on 9 March 2017 for multiple counts of fraud and her case was postponed to 14 March 2017 for further investigation.

The manager of the company allegedly perused the financial registers and noticed that they did not correlate with the money owed by the clients.

The matter was reported to the Hawks and the investigation revealed that the company was defrauded by the suspect who allegedly pocketed the money paid in by the company's clients. The suspect was then arrested for fraud.

The company allegedly suffered a loss of R140 000-00. The investigation continues.

South Africa

UAE Drops Charges Against Couple For Pre-Marital Sex

The charges against a South African man and his fiancée, who were detained in Abu Dhabi, were dropped earlier… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.