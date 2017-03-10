South Africa: Alleged Fraudster Out On Bail

press release

Limpopo — Pamela Eunice Du Toit (35) who was the head of Human Resource at a company that provides financial services in Tzaneen was granted a R5000 bail by Tzaneen Magistrate Court on 9 March 2017 for multiple counts of fraud and her case was postponed to 14 March 2017 for further investigation.

The manager of the company allegedly perused the financial registers and noticed that they did not correlate with the money owed by the clients.

The matter was reported to the Hawks and the investigation revealed that the company was defrauded by the suspect who allegedly pocketed the money paid in by the company's clients. The suspect was then arrested for fraud.

The company allegedly suffered a loss of R140 000-00. The investigation continues.