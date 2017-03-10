South Africa: Missing Person - Mount Road

press release

Police at SAPS Mount Road is once again appealing to the community and institutions in the Nelson Mandela Metro for assistance in tracing an elderly person who was reported missing in 2014.

On 18 December 2014, Mr David Japhta (78) years old went with his daughter to Builders Express in Newton Park to shop. He allegedly wandered off. Japhta suffers from Alzheimers. Mr Japhta was immediately reported missing however to date police or family have not been able to trace him. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing cream trousers, a white shirt and black shoes.

Anyone who may have any recollection of seeing an elderly person in the vicinity fitting Mr Japhta's description or any institution that he may have been taken to, if found is asked to contact W/O P Fortuin at SAPSMount Road on 041 3046530 or 084 512 7596.