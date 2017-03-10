10 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hijacked Vehicle Recovered, One-Month-Old Baby Still Missing

Police have found the hijacked vehicle that had a one-month-old baby inside when the hijackers took off with it, but the infant is still missing.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said that Netstar, SAPS and Metro Police were with the recovered vehicle at Moody Crescent in Montclair on Friday afternoon.

"There is no sign of the baby, although the vehicle has been recovered."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a mother, her baby and 8-year-old son were seated in their white Toyota Yaris when two armed men armed approached them.

"They demanded the car keys and fled with their vehicle and one-month-old baby inside. A case of carjacking has been opened at Durban Central. The baby is still missing."

