10 March 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Informative Workshop to Sensitise SMEs On Assistance Schemes and Facilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A one-day workshop on Assistance Schemes and Facilities to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) was held yesterday at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebène. The main objectives of the workshop were to impart information on the various schemes available to entrepreneurs and to enable them to voice out their difficulties to access the schemes.

The workshop was an initiative of the Ministry of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives. Resource persons were from the public and private institutions namely MauBank, Development Bank of Mauritius, Enterprise Mauritius, National Computer Board, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, National Productivity and Competitiveness Council, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade. Several presentations on the following themes were on the agenda: Access to Finance; Innovation and Technology Adoption; Access to Market; and Business Development Support.

On this occasion, the Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, highlighted that cooperatives play an important role in the generation of national income, the process of economic democratisation, job creation, and the strengthening the foundation of the economy.

To further give a boost to the sector and foster an entrepreneurship culture, several schemes and facilities have been put in place. The aim is to make it easier for people especially the youth to start and run their own business in light of the key issues and the policy challenges that youth entrepreneurship faces, he said.

Speaking about the challenges that exist, Minister Bholah said that entrepreneurs need to innovate, be more productive and integrate value chains on the international platform. He added that Government is committed to providing the conducive environment for the sustainable development of the sector and to respond to the changing needs of enterprises in a proactive manner.

According to the Minister, access to finance is a major challenge for SMEs. 'If SMEs cannot find the financing mechanisms they need for their projects, brilliant ideas can be dropped along the way, which will hinder Government's vision of making SMEs one of the main engines of our economy', he said.

Mauritius

Ivory Coast Solicits Mauritian Investors to Develop a Biotechnology and ICT Free Zone Project

The Government of Ivory Coast in collaboration with the Village des Technologies de l'Information et de la… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.