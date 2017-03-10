9 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fafi Aspirant Dismisses Endorsement Politics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdimalik Hajir

An aspirant for the Fafi parliamentary seat has called on government agencies including security and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to probe the political endorsement policy in north eastern, popularly referred to as "negotiated democracy", saying it might be a recipe for chaos and mistrust.

Speaking in Bura during his campaign tour, Mr Salah Yakub described the practice as pre-emptive rigging saying it imposes leaders on people without their input after a few elders decide who is to vie for certain posts.

In negotiated democracy, elders prevail upon candidates to step down in favour of others while others are given the green light to contest certain political seats.

CAUSES MISTRUST

Mr Yakub, who is contesting on a Kanu ticket, said the practice has divided people along clan lines and this, he said, has brought mistrust as bigger clans take huge resources at the expense of others.

"The police and NCIC should come in and probe the so-called negotiated democracy because it has enhanced clan differences in the region.

"There will be unequal distribution of resources because [big] clans will take all the resources," he told journalists.

Abduwak elders have picked Elyas Bare Shill, the incumbent MP for Fafi to defend his seat against his two political rivals, Mr Yakub and Abdikarim Osman Rati.

ELDERS NOT VOTERS

The two have refused to step down in favour of Mr Shill.

Mr Yakub said elders who are making decisions for Fafi people are not voters in the constituency and they do not know the problems of local people, adding that the elders' decision does not conform to what the common mwananchi wants.

"We have refused this kind of decisions because they have been made in big hotels in Nairobi by people who do not know how Fafi is and are not voters.

"We will not accept and [we] appeal to government agencies to probe," he added.

Kenya

Local Manufacturers Face Hard Times as Earnings Drop

An aura of gloom has engulfed the manufacturing sector in Kenya as hopes of industrialisation-led growth fade away due… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.