Kenya: 17 Pupils in Chuka Hospital After Eating Wild Seeds

Seventeen pupils from Mutuguni Primary School in Tharaka-Nithi County are admitted to hospital after eating poisonous wild seeds.

Thirty more were treated and discharged at Consolata Cottage Hospital in Chuka town Wednesday night.

Sister Mwende Munene, a nurse at the hospital told the Nation on Thursday that the 15 boys and two girls were no longer in danger and would be discharged probably in the course of the day.

She said the pupils complained of stomach ache, diarrhoea, vomiting and dizziness.

She added that some of the pupils were extremely weak when they were brought to the hospital.

Mr James Ndei, the school head teacher said the pupils ate the seeds during the 11am break at the institution but developed complications at around 1pm.

"The pupils reported to the teachers that they were having stomach pains and they said they had eaten some wild seeds that were very sweet," said Mr Ndei.

He said he immediately rushed them to the nearest dispensary but their condition worsened and the number of those affected had increased.

Mr Ndei said no services were being offered at the dispensary as nurses were on strike and they had to take them to Chuka County Referral Hospital.

Health workers at the hospital were also on strike and they had to go to a private one.

"The hospital gatekeepers advised me to proceed to Consolata Cottage Hospital in Chuka town because both the doctors and nurses are on strike," said the teacher.

Ms Jane Muthomi, a parent said the seeds were from a poisonous plant that is sometimes planted near fences in homesteads.

"The seeds from the plant are very sweet but dangerous when consumed," said Ms Muthomi.

The parents complained that their children suffered due to the striking doctors and nurses and asked the national and county government to make sure services resume in public hospitals.

"The pupils would not have suffered much if they received treatment at the dispensary or at the referral hospital where they were immediately rushed," said Mr Julius Mutugi, a parent.