Gambia: Helsingnor Little School Donates to Kuntaur Upper Basic School

Kuntaur Upper Basic School in the Central River Region north recently received some donation of learning and teaching materials from Helsingnor Little School based in Denmark.

The donated materials included boxes of chalks and A4 papers, pens, pencils, exercise books, markers, footballs, vanguard, materials for Grade 9 course works (Arts & Craft and Woodwork), gardening materials including basic educational materials for the 15 students sponsored from the neediest families attending the school.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Momodou Camara, who spoke on behalf of Helsingnor Little School in Denmark, recalled that on 27 February 2017 Helsingnor Little School donated learning and teaching materials to Kuntaur Upper Basic School.

He emphasised the importance attached to these materials and urged the school management to put this into good use.

Mr Camara mentioned that although the visit of the Danish students could not materialize this year due to the political impasse the country underwent; nonetheless, the students of Helsingnor, teachers and their parents made efforts to generously provide the cost of materials donated to the school.

He informed the gathering that the usual support to the 15 sponsored students is as well provided for this year too.

He re-echoed the need to advocate the teaching of technical subjects such as wood and metal work and the need for regular maintenance and oiling of the metal work tools provided earlier to the school such that the lifespan of the tools could be long and durable.

The Alkalo of Kuntaur - Fulla Kunda, Alhagie Sulayman Jawoh, reminded Mr Momodou Camara (pioneer of the Helsingnor Little School & Kuntaur Upper Basic School link) that the materials donated would contribute immensely to the successful delivery of lessons, both practical and theory in the school.

The Alkalo also thanked Mr Kanimang Camara, the link coordinator, for his continued efforts in ensuring that the link survives and is well nurtured during the last 20 years to the benefit of both schools and their communities.

Mr Landing Badgie, Principal of Kuntaur Upper Basic School, commended the Helsingnor schools for their long traditional support to the school since the establishment of the link in 1997 to date.

The principal thanked the Helsingnor Little School through the Camara Family for making available the materials as per listed requests from the school and assured the team that the materials would be put into good use and would go a long way in facilitating an enabling learning environment in the school.

Mr Kanimang Camara, in handing over the learning and teaching materials to Kuntaur Upper School, thanked the parents, students and staff of Helsingnor Little School for the gesture accorded the school.

Notwithstanding, during the 20 years of the link, the coordinator mentioned that over 390 students were sponsored through the efforts of the link and positive results emerged in relation to the results of the Grade 9 Exams, especially on the side of technical subjects taught in the school.

Kanimang reminded the Principal to coordinate with the woodwork teacher in taking an inventory of the existing metalwork tools such that tools absent in the workshop could be sought from different sources with the aim of re-equipping the workshop.

Concluding, he said The Gambia needs home-based skills and technical people to contribute to the development challenges alongside the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals.