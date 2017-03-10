Gambia: Hunter Charged With Murder

Samsideen Jatta, a 70-year-old hunter, was yesterday paraded before magistrate Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court and charged with murder.

The accused told the court he did not kill the victim intentionally.

He was hunting at night, saw something in the bush and thought it was an antelope; fired and heard the victim scream, and identified himself, Jatta told the court.

He said he told the victim he should have identified himself before he fired the shot.

As a result, a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf by the magistrate.

At this juncture, the police prosecuting officer, Sergeant 656 Jaiteh, applied to the court to transfer the case to the High Court and to remand the accused person.

His application was granted by the court, which transferred the matter to the High Court, and remanded the accused.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused, Samsideen Jatta, in February 2017, between Dimbaya and Nannieto village in the West Coast Region and diverse places in The Gambia, intentionally and unlawfully shot one Mamud Sey with an SB gun, leading to his death.