Gambia: Bombada Tear GPA League Title Aspirations

Bombada on Saturday dashed Gambia Ports Authority's 2016-2017 league title aspirations after losing to Brikama-based outfit at the capital's biggest football arena.

The ferry boys lost to Bombada 3-2 in the week-twelve fixtures played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

Bombada remain bottom-place in the top flight with 10 points in twelve league matches despite their 3-2 victory over Gambia Ports Authority.

Marimoo drew goalless with Gambia Armed Forces at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda to maintain third spot in the league.

Elsewhere, Gamtel drew 1-1 with Samger at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on the same day.

Brikama United missed the chance to clinch the vital three points after their goalless draw with Hawks at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Elsewhere, Real De Banjul missed the chance to extend their lead in the top flight following their goalless draw with Serrekunda United at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.