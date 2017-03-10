Gambia: Reliance Financial Services FC Steer to Gunjur Nawettan League Semis

Reliance Financial Services FC are through to the semifinal of the 2016 Green Vision Real Estate Company Limited-sponsored pending Gunjur Nawettan league, according to news emanating from Gunjur Sports Committee.

According to the referee's report, Reliance Financial Services FC's opponents Black Star FC of Berending village abandoned the game with few minutes to go before full-time whistle in their quarterfinal clash with the Gunjur-based outfit played at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field.

Meanwhile, Reliance Financial Services FC will now clash with last year's league runners-up Kundembo FC in the semifinal, who beat Solid Properties FC 1-0 in the quarterfinal to sail to the semifinal.

Defending league champions Dunes FC will play against the winner between Red Star Family FC and Waves FC quarterfinal tie.

The Nyofelleh village-based outfit booked their ticket to the semifinal following their penalty shootout win over Gam Rock FC, after the regulation failed to produce a winner in the quarterfinal.

It would be recalled that Dunes FC claim the 2015 Gunjur nawettan league title after beating Kundembo FC of Gunjur Aselem1-0 in the final game played at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field, courtesy of defender Batuba Marreh in the dying minute of the game.