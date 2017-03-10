8 March 2017

Gambia: Universal Academy Conquer Tujereng Utd to Seal 1st Win in WC Regional 3rd Division

By Lamin Darboe

Universal Football Academy have bagged their first victory in the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league.

The Lamin-based outfit beat fellow debutants Tujereng United 2-1 in the week-seven fixtures played at the Tujereng Football Field on Sunday after losing their two opening league fixtures.

Sanchaba Sulay Jobe Football Academy drew goalless with second-spot Gunjur United at the Dahaba Football Field to maintain top spot in group A on goal difference.

Sanyang United thumped Sifoe United 2-0 in the all-Kombo South derby clash played at the Sanyang Football Field to bounce back in group A after losing their two previous league matches.

Elsewhere, Jambanjelly United beat Jabang Soccer boys 1-0 at the Jambanjelly Football Field to close gap on teams above them in group A.

Greater Tomorrow defeated NAWEC 2-1 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on Saturday to snatch top spot in group B.

Busumbala Sanjonding have dropped to second in group A following their 2-2 draw with KGH Sports Football Academy at the Late Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field in Lamin.

Berewuleng beat Kombo Kerewan 1-0 at the Kombo Kerewan Football Field to bounce back after slipping to NAWEC 2-0 in their previous fixtures.

Elsewhere, Foni Kansala District United beat Misira United 1-0 at the Bwiam Football Field to clinch their first win in the league.

