Liberia: President Sirleaf Launches APRM Sensitization Campaign - Commends Vice President Boakai

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has officially launched the 14thAnniversary Celebration of the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) National Sensitization Campaign for Liberia; recounting that over the years, Liberia has not really been preparing for it, with the aims and objectives of providing political, economic and leadership governance, like Guinea, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf officially launched the Sensitization Campaign on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the APRM 14th Anniversary Celebrations and Launch of the National Sensitization Campaign held at the Paynesville City Hall in Paynesville City, Montserrado County. "Today, here in Paynesville, we are launching the 14th Anniversary Celebration of the National Sensitization for Liberia," President Sirleaf noted.

The Liberian leader used the occasion to commend all those who left their busy schedules, including Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, government officials, marketers, students, lawyers, teachers and others to witness the launch of the National Sensitization Campaign for Liberia.

President Sirleaf recalled that even though she was aware of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). She said one Liberian who has real fond memory of the mechanism is Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, and said Liberians should get closer to him so as to enable him educate them sufficiently about the activities of the (APRM) to enable Liberians prepare properly like other countries.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, Chairman, Governance Commission said: "Importance of the APRM in Promoting Good Governance", said having been appointed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on the mechanism sometimes ago, noted that Liberians should see the APRM not as the project of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf but rather as national project to prepare social, economic and political leaders of the country.

He said the burden is on every government of the African continent to ensure that the citizenry are fully prepared to participate into the process aimed at preparing them for future leadership of their countries. The former Liberian leader, he said is concerned with the issue of leadership transition in Liberia, during which President Sirleaf will be leaving office on Monday, January 16th, 2018. She wondered as to whether the next leaders to come will have the zest for the (APRM) activities in Liberia like President Sirleaf adding: "We must embrace and adhere to it incoming actors," he emphasized.

He furthered that the gains that have been made by President Sirleaf needs to be protected, built upon and accelerated by successive leaders. He used the occasion to congratulate President Sirleaf for initiating the APRM process and for bringing them into it.

Also making remarks, Finance and Development Planning Minister, Bioma Kamara thanked Madam President for the opportunity to serve and noted that the campaign has been taken to the 15 political subdivision of the country - something he said he is grateful for.

Meanwhile, Sirleaf President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commended Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia and Standard-Bearer of the Ruling Unity Party noting "The main reason to be here, why I am here, is for us to commend the strength and personal strength of the standard-Bearer," she emphasized.

She quoted the Bible by saying: "By their fruits we shall know them" She said everybody will look at his fruits and say we know him, we know what he can do. The Liberian leader used the occasion to applaud Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai for demonstrating leadership. She praised him for the tremendous efforts he has made and continues to make to move the party where it is. She furthered I am here to join the celebration of what he has done personally to move the party forward. She said the logistics is the Vice President's efforts.

Speaking further, the Liberian leader said from the statements made by Vice President Boakai and Chairman Paye - indicate that if there was anything on the contrary in the party it is on longer. She added: "If you listen to the Vice President in everything he said when he stood up here; if you listen to the Chairman in everything he said when he stood up here, you will know what all was said - is now behind us now." she indicated.

She thanked partisans and supporters for turning out in their numbers to congratulate and for standing with Vice President Boakai and Standard-bearer. She admonished partisans to come together and continue to hold on to the Unity Party and Liberia at large. She then presented the keys of the logistics to the Chairman for onward presentation to County Chairpersons for proper management and care. President Sirleaf spoke at the dedication and inauguration of logistics for County operations for use for the party at the headquarters of the Unity Party in Congo Town.

For his part, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai and Standard Bearer of the Ruling Unity Party in a brief statement commended President Sirleaf and Standard Bearer Emeritus for her leadership and support to the party and for HER presence. He described the Unity Party as a "Great Party" despite all of the rumors against it.

Vice President Boakai commended partisans for their continued support to the party and encouraged them to keep the spirit of the party come - October elections.

The dedicatory ceremony was performed by Pastor Gemane G. Getteh, Director of Communication of the SDA Church, Liberia and a visiting Pastor from Nigeria.